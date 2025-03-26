Shampoo containing deadly bacteria recalled due to risk of ‘serious infections’

More than 1,000 bottles of a popular shampoo sold in the United States have been recalled after being found to contain harmful bacteria that could lead to severe infections. The product in question, Tec Italy branded shampoo and conditioner for dry and damaged hair, has tested positive for the presence of Klebsiella oxytoca, a bacterium that can cause serious health complications.

Henkel, the company behind the Tec Italy brand, has recalled 1,068 units of the product as a result of the contamination. The recall comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Class II designation, indicating that use of the product could result in temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

Product details and distribution

The contaminated shampoo was shipped from Henkel’s facility in Huisquilucan, Mexico, and distributed across the United States. The affected bottles are 33.81-ounce containers, carrying the universal product code (UPC) 7501438375850. The lot code is 1G27542266, and the expiration date is listed as May 27, 2027. These specific bottles were sold through major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon, where the shampoo is marketed as a solution for dry and damaged hair.

Henkel distributed the contaminated shampoo to three U.S.-based companies: C & R Beauty, Caesar’s Professional Products Incorporated, and Vero Beauty Distributors. These distributors then supplied the product to salons, where it was sold to customers.

In response to the contamination, the FDA noted that Henkel is collaborating with the three distributors to gather information on customer sales and trace the product’s journey through the supply chain.

What is Klebsiella oxytoca?

Klebsiella oxytoca is a type of bacterium naturally found in the human body, specifically in the intestinal tract, mouth, and nose, where it is typically harmless. However, when introduced outside of these areas, such as through skin contact, it can lead to severe infections. These infections can be particularly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, potentially resulting in conditions such as urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and sepsis. According to Healthline, Klebsiella oxytoca is part of the larger Klebsiella family, which is known for causing a variety of infections when present in the wrong environments.

The FDA’s Class II recall designation means that while the shampoo poses health risks, the potential consequences are generally not life-threatening and are likely to be reversible with medical treatment. However, customers are urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase.

What to do if you have the recalled product

If you have purchased Tec Italy shampoo and conditioner for dry and damaged hair, it is crucial to check the product’s label for the affected lot number (1G27542266) and UPC (7501438375850). Should your bottle match these details, you are advised to stop using the shampoo immediately.

Tec Italy shampoo Ubuy

Customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Henkel is working closely with its distributors to ensure that all remaining bottles are removed from shelves and returned to the company for disposal.

Risks associated with the contaminated product

While not all users of the contaminated shampoo will experience health issues, the risk of infection is significant enough to warrant the recall. Klebsiella oxytoca can enter the body through cuts, scrapes, or other breaches in the skin. Those with compromised immune systems, including the elderly, young children, and individuals with underlying health conditions, are particularly vulnerable to infection.

Symptoms of a Klebsiella oxytoca infection can vary depending on the type of infection but may include fever, chills, coughing, and difficulty breathing in cases of pneumonia, or pain and difficulty urinating in cases of urinary tract infections. In more severe instances, the bacterium can enter the bloodstream, leading to life-threatening conditions like sepsis.