Shalin Bhanot bags Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children

Popular television actor Shalin Bhanot, who was last seen in Colors’ supernatural revenge drama Naagin 4, is rumoured to have added a high-profile project to his repertoire. Buzz has it that the talented actor has been finalised to play a pivotal role in acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s next project.

The said project is the screen adaptation of distinguished author Salman Rushdie’s popular novel Midnight’s Children (1981). Bhardwaj already has the rights to adapt the book. A leading entertainment portal reports that the filmmaker has chosen Bhanot to essay an important part in the upcoming adaptation.

Reportedly, the same part was earlier offered to Ishaan Khatter. However, the newcomer decided to walk out of the project after having agreed to do it earlier. After his exit, Vishal Bhardwaj reached out to Bhanot. If reports are to be believed, the filmmaker is currently in contact with Netflix for the project.

Vishal Bhardwaj has been working on this project for a long time now. But it kept hitting the roadblock for one reason or the other. However, it seems, if all goes as planned, his dreams of this motion picture will soon be fulfilled.

Bhardwaj last helmed Pataakha (2018), starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, and Sunil Grover in important roles. The movie received mixed response from critics and failed to click with the audience.

After Pataakha, the filmmaker was set to launch a film with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone. However, weeks before the untitled project could mount the shooting floor, Irrfan was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour and he had to fly out of the country for his treatment. The actor breathed his last on 29th April 2020.