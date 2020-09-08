Shakti Anand and Juhi Parmar in talks to play leads in ZEE TV’s next

Known for bankrolling such popular shows as Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, and Fear Files, Bodhi Tree Multimedia is planning to roll out yet another interesting television show.

According to reports, the leading production house is currently working on their next fiction show for ZEE TV, the same channel for which they have previously produced Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Fear Files. Their upcoming offering talks about a unique relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Though more details about the forthcoming project are under wraps, we hear that the makers have already begun the casting process for key roles. If a report published by an entertainment portal is to be believed, talented actors Shakti Anand and Juhi Parmar are likely to play the leads on the show.

Shakti Anand, who has several successful shows on his resume, was last seen in SAB TV’s period comedy-drama, Tenali Rama. Juhi Parmar, on the other hand, was part of Colors’ supernatural series, Tantra.

A reliable source close to the development informs the entertainment portal that currently talks are on with Shakti Anand and Juhi Parmar. And if things fall into place, they will play the leads in the show.

When the same publication contacted the makers, it did not get any revert from them. Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.