Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey books Diwali 2021 for theatrical release

Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film Jersey will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2021. The sports-drama, which was earlier scheduled to hit the marquee on August 28, 2020, but then got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will now release in cinemas on 5th November, 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Kapoor took to social media to announce the new release date of his next film. “Jersey releasing in theatres this Diwali, 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one for the team,” wrote the actor on his Twitter handle.

For the unversed, Jersey is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The original starred Nani in the lead role and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The plot revolves around a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the ground in his late 30s to fulfill his son's wish.







In addition to Shahid Kapoor, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in important roles. The film reunites the father-son duo of Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur after their 2015 dud Shaandaar, which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original Telugu film, has helmed the remake also. Huge expectations are riding on Jersey as it will be Shahid Kapoor’s first outing after the runaway success of Kabir Singh (2019). Just like Jersey, Kabir Singh was also a remake of a Telugu film, titled Arjun Reddy (2017). Its earth-shattering success catapulted Kapoor to the top league in Bollywood.

We hope Jersey manages to weave the same kind of magic. Do not forget to catch the film in cinemas from 5th November onwards.












