  Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Shahid Kapoor’s Bull to enter theatres in April 2023

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s next film Bull will release theatrically on 7th April, 2023, coinciding with Good Friday. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, the action film will mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Nimbalkar.

Bull is set in the 1980s and is inspired by real-life events. Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a paratrooper who leads his team through a selfless and historic mission that is now considered iconic for the bravado and precision. The film marks T-Series’ first collaboration with Guilty By Association.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series, shares, “Bull is an ambitious project and one the biggest action movies coming out of T-Series stable. We continue to reassure the audience’s long-standing romance with the silver screen with this release. It is a Shahid Kapoor film tailor-made to be viewed at your nearest theatre.”

Amar Butala, Producer, Guilty By Association (GBA) says, “Bull marks the beginning of our association with Bhushan Kumarji and Shahid who will be seen in a new action avatar in the film. We hope to deliver a big-screen extravaganza packed with adrenaline so it truly is a Good Friday at the box office.”

Garima Mehta, Producer, Guilty By Association (GBA) adds, “Bull is inspired by the valour of our men in uniform. It is sure to enthrall and inspire all at the same time.”

Bull is written by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora. It is slated to hit the floors in early 2022.

Kapoor, meanwhile, next will be seen in the much-awaited sports-drama Jersey, scheduled to release in theatres on December 31. The film is the official remake of the successful Telugu film of the same name. The remake also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. It has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri who also directed the original film.

Kapoor has also started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming thriller.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

