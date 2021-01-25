Shahid Kapoor hints at starting his web series with Raj & DK soon - EasternEye
Trending Now

Shahid Kapoor hints at starting his web series with Raj & DK soon


Shahid Kapoor (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Shahid Kapoor (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



There have been strong reports that Shahid Kapoor will be making his digital debut with Raj & DK’s next web series. However, the project has not been officially announced.

But looks like Shahid will kickstart the web series soon. On his Insta stories, Shahid posted a picture with Raj & DK and wrote, “It’s taking offffff….. These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan..”



A few weeks ago, there were reports that South actress Raashi Khanna will be seen alongside Shahid in the movie, and well, she has also joined the team. Shahid on his Insta story shared a picture with Raashi and wrote, “@raashikhannaoffl welcome on board. And thanks for letting me be part of your selfie. I feel blessed.”

Well, this web series will also mark Raashi’s digital debut. Reportedly, the series has been titled Gavar and a few weeks ago, there were reports that South star Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in it.



Talking about other projects of Shahid, the actor will next be seen on the big screen in Jersey. A few days ago, the actor had made an announcement about the film’s release date.

He had tweeted, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM …. @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 @GeethaArts @theamangill @SVC_official @SitharaEnts.”

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK are gearing up for the release of The Family Man season two. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 12th February 2021. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Samantha Akkineni. It will mark Samantha’s Hindi debut.










Most Popular

Shiites mourn miners killed in Pakistan attack claimed by Islamic State

Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK

Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for Covid-19

Ishaan Khatter to romance Tripti Dimri in Dharma Productions’ psychological thriller

Trailer of Rishab Shetty’s Hero is gruesome and quirky



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×