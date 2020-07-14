Shaheer Sheikh on resuming work amid Coronavirus pandemic

After staying away from light, camera and action for more than three months, television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh resumed shooting for his hugely successful show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke two weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Feb 8, 2020 at 12:41am PST

Talking about the new normal on set, the actor tells an online publication, “So, it is challenging for everyone. We are all trying to help and educate each other. Director’s Kut and Rajan (Shahi) sir have been very cooperative and are trying their best to make us feel comfortable and safe. They are following all protocols and SOPs diligently and are in fact going beyond that by making steam-machines and kadha available to everyone on set.”

According to reports, the makers have introduced a series of twists and turns to the storyline of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to keep the audience engaged. With these new twists and turns on the show, Shaheer is exploring a new side to his character Abir Rajvansh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Apr 3, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

When asked about portraying a different side of his character Abir, Sheikh says, “The process of shooting has changed. (I am) getting used to the guidelines and these new ways of shooting. The entire credit for Abir goes to the writers and makers of the show. I just try to do justice to the script.”

Also featuring Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam in lead roles, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Star Plus’ long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Produced by Director’s Kut Production, the show airs at 9 PM on Star Plus.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.