Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan announces new business venture, says his family believes in ‘following what you’re passionate about’

Named D’yavol, Khan’s brand will have multiple verticals and the first product to be launched from his brand is D’yavol Vodka, in partnership with AB InBev India.

 

Aryan Khan (Photo credit: Aryan Khan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making his foray into writing and direction with an upcoming web show set to get off the ground soon. But that is not the only thing that is keeping the young man busy. Aryan is also venturing into the apparel and beverage business. Named D’yavol, Khan’s brand will have multiple verticals and the first product to be launched from his brand is D’yavol Vodka, in partnership with AB InBev India.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Aryan spoke about working across many verticals and said he only gets to sleep 4-5 hours a day but he is enjoying the process. He said, “Between this and filmmaking right now, I have been entirely swamped, but in a good way. It’s extremely time-consuming but a lot of fun. The trick is you don’t sleep and freeze time. I sleep about 4-5 hours a day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

When asked about his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and the commonality he shares with them, he said, “The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you’re passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago. Now, there’s a global sporting franchise that’s expanding and doing really well.”

On being asked who he would have a drink with, living or dead, he said, “Can it be someone fictional? I think I’d go for either Sherlock Holmes or Rick from Rick and Morty. I think it’s more fun than sitting down with someone who exists and talking about something that I could read in a history book. Holmes is so smart, and Rick has seen so many different planets, he’s crazy, and he’d be in his own state of permadrunk so he probably wouldn’t need a drink.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

