Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan under fire for plagiarism; Tamil producer files complaint

The film, which will mark Atlee’s directorial debut in Bollywood, is slated to release worldwide on June 2, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar’s much-anticipated film Jawan has landed in hot waters as Manikam Narayanan, a Tamil film producer, has accused him of plagiarising the script of Vijayakanth’s 2006 film, Perarasu, for his upcoming film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles.

The case has been filed together with the help of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC). TFPC board members will be investigating the complaint soon. Narayanan says that Jawan is a pure copy of Perarasu released in 2006. As per the reports, Narayanan owns the rights to the story of the film.

Directed by Udhayan, Perarasu features actor Vijayakanth in a dual role; one as Perarasu and the other as Ilavarasu, both twin brothers. Though the plot of Atlee’s Jawan has not been disclosed yet, Khan will also be playing dual roles in the film, as per reports.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Atlee has been accused of plagiarism. He has faced similar issues with some of his films in the past.

Jawan also stars Yogi Babu, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Reports suggest that actors Vijay and Deepika Padukone also have cameos in the upcoming film.

The film, which will mark Atlee’s directorial debut in Bollywood, is slated to release worldwide on June 2, 2023. It will hit cinemas in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the fans guessing about his upcoming film on his social media;…
Entertainment
Prabhas’ Adipurush delayed as makers decide to rework poor VFX with an additional cost of…
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap approached to play Vijay Mallya in a film set against the backdrop of…
Entertainment
Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt as she welcomes baby girl
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child, a baby girl
Entertainment
‘I just shut down’: Varun Dhawan opens up about being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction
Entertainment
Good will always outweigh the bad: Shah Rukh Khan on dealing with life…
Entertainment
Internet goes bonkers as Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s lookalike found in Pakistan – see…
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh Khan pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan,’ says director…
Entertainment
Have spent long time being secondary to men, now women need to have…
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor reveals why he opted for a theatrical release for his new…
Entertainment
A Bollywood actress is ‘a lot more than being just size zero’ says…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW