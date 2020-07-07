Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Rajkumar Hirani revolves around immigration?

Ever since the news emerged that Shah Rukh Khan was set to join forces with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time, fans have been waiting for more details on the project with bated breath.

According to fresh reports, the untitled project is a light-hearted film centering on the issue of immigration. Hirani has teamed up with his longtime collaborator Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon for the script of the film.

If reports are to be believed, the story of the film will unfold in Punjab and Canada. Shah Rukh Khan will be changing his look to get into the skin of his character, where he will grow his hair longer.

“Like all Raju films, it revolves around a serious, globally relevant issue and is treated with gentle humour. The story moves between Punjab and Canada. This guy is jovial. He will make you laugh and get emotional. Shah Rukh is growing his hair for the part,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

The team is looking at commencing production towards the end of the year, provided things get back to normal. “The trio is currently giving a finishing touch to the script, after which the team will chalk out a new schedule. The film requires a long outdoor shoot abroad and they will wait till travel restrictions are eased. If things get back to normal soon, it should kick off before the year ends,” adds the source.

SRK was last seen in his home production Zero (2018) alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The Aanand L Rai directorial, which was made on a huge budget, failed to meet the high expectations of the audience and critics alike. The superstar has not been seen in any film ever since.