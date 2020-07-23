Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Siddharth Anand first before Rajkumar Hirani?

It has been more than one and a half years since Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Zero (2018) hit the marquee. The superstar has not worked in any film ever since and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen soon.

Speculations surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s next project has been rife for months now. Fresh reports suggest that the superstar will return to the big screen with filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s next film. To be produced by Yash Raj Films, the upcoming project is in action space, set to be mounted on a lavish scale.

Before rumours about SRK making his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s next directorial emerged in the media, it was reported that the superstar was set to join forces with successful filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy about immigration.

According to a source, the high-profile film with Rajkumar Hirani cannot hit the shooting floor first because the team could not get permission to shoot in Canada due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the current global crisis, Hirani’s team could not procure permission to shoot in Canada. So, the director will have to kick-off the shoot at a later date. In the meantime, Shah Rukh is considering returning to the big screen with Siddharth’s action-drama. After the raging success of War (2019), Yash Raj Films is keen that he helm another tentpole movie. The film will be announced on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, September 27, and the superstar is expected to begin shooting in October tentatively,” divulges the source.

