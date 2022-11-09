Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan as YRF develops spy universe

Shah Rukh Khan will begin filming for his cameo in Tiger 3 right after the release of Pathaan on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Salman Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan and Tiger 3 are two of the most awaited films of 2023, which are expected to set the Indian box office on fire upon their release in January and April, respectively.

That Salman Khan is set to appear as Tiger in Pathaan had been confirmed a couple of months ago, but now the news is coming in that Shah Rukh Khan will also make his appearance in Tiger 3 as Pathaan for a thrilling sequence.

We also hear that YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra is planning to create a spy universe with the characters of Pathaan, Tiger, and Hrithik Roshan’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War (2019) joining forces together.

Spilling more details, a source in the know informs a publication that Shah Rukh Khan will begin filming for his cameo in Tiger 3 right after the release of Pathaan on January 25.

“Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after the release of Pathaan, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise. In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman, and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe,” divulges the source.

Talking about the sequence, the source says, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love.”

“The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in riveting edge-of-the-seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward. Now, all eyes are on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe,” the source concludes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and releases on January 25, 2023. Tiger 3, on the other hand, co-stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman Khan and enters cinemas on April 21, 2023.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

