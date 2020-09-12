Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham’s Pathan to roll in January 2021?

According to reports, Yash Raj Films is set to announce a series of movies on its 50th anniversary later this month. One of their forthcoming ventures includes an out-and-out action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in lead roles. To be directed by Siddharth Anand, who last helmed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s WAR (2019), the film is titled Pathan.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Pathan will hit the shooting floor in January 2021. The team is looking at wrapping up the project by July and release it towards the end of 2021. While Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for the much-awaited film in January itself, Abraham is expected to join the team around April. He will first complete work on Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, which is a sequel to their successful film Satyamev Jayate (2018).

Pathan will mark the maiden collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. What makes the project even more exciting is the news that Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the female lead.

Khan and Padukone have previously worked together in three hugely successful projects including Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), and Happy New Year (2014). The news of them coming together again after a gap of six years has added extra buzz to the project.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), which failed to click with the audience. The superstar did not sign any project after the failure of the film. But if reports are to be believed, he has now given his nod to three projects, which will go on floors one after the other.

In addition to Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, Khan has reportedly signed acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next. He is also collaborating with well-known South Indian filmmaker Atlee for a film titled Sanki. None of the above-mentioned projects has been officially announced though.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.