Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury on 'King' set, takes month-long break

Highlights
- Shah Rukh Khan sustained a minor muscular injury while filming in Mumbai
- He has flown to the US for precautionary medical treatment
- Doctors have advised him a one-month rest period
- Filming schedules at multiple studios have been postponed
- 'King' will resume shooting in September or October
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has suffered an injury while filming his upcoming action project, King, in Mumbai. The incident took place at the Golden Tobacco studio during a high-octane sequence. Although the injury is said to be minor, Khan has travelled to the United States for medical attention and has been advised to rest for a month. Production on the film has been temporarily paused.
Production temporarily halted as Khan recovers
The 60-year-old actor was in the midst of shooting demanding action scenes when the incident occurred. According to sources, the injury is not considered serious but relates to a recurring muscular strain, likely due to years of performing stunts.
“He has travelled to the US with his team for urgent but precautionary medical attention. It’s more of a muscular issue than a grave injury,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.
Next filming schedule deferred to autumn
Following a minor surgical procedure, Shah Rukh Khan has been advised a one-month break to ensure complete recovery. The next schedule of King is now expected to resume between September and October. “He’ll be back on set in full form once cleared by doctors,” the source added.
Shoot cancellations across Mumbai studios
As a result of the unexpected break, bookings for filming across various Mumbai locations — including Film City, Golden Tobacco and Yash Raj Studios — have been cancelled until further notice. The film is planned to be shot in multiple locations across India and Europe. More information on the revised shooting schedule is expected soon.