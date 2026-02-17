Skip to content
Shah Rukh Khan’s off-screen grace and the quiet shift in Bollywood’s leading-man image

Anubhav Sinha says Shah Rukh Khan made respectful conduct aspirational in Bollywood

SRK Bollywood leading man

Shah Rukh Khan’s everyday behaviour helped shape a more respectful environment for women in the industry

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 17, 2026
Small actions, lasting influence

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha believes cultural change in cinema is not always driven by bold themes or political storytelling. Speaking ahead of his upcoming film Assi, he said Shah Rukh Khan’s everyday behaviour helped shape a more respectful environment for women in the industry.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sinha recalled noticing gestures he had not seen from leading men before Khan’s rise. He said watching the actor run down steps to offer a co-star a hand or hold doors open made such behaviour visible and aspirational, eventually becoming commonplace both on and off screen.

Chivalry as a cultural cue

Sinha argued that repeated small gestures can shift norms more quietly than headline-grabbing narratives. According to him, the change is evident in how such acts of courtesy are now widely practised, reinforcing the idea that cinema influences everyday conduct in subtle ways.

He also highlighted Khan’s decision in 2018 to place his female co-stars’ names ahead of his own in film credits, a practice the actor has continued as a sign of respect.

Change that unfolds over time

Known for socially driven films such as Mulk, Thappad and Bheed, Sinha said progress through cinema is rarely immediate or easily measurable. Instead, he views it as a gradual process shaped by consistent choices and example.

The director previously worked with Khan on the 2011 sci-fi thriller Ra.One, which also starred Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor. His new project Assi centres on a rape survivor and her lawyer’s pursuit of justice, continuing his focus on socially rooted storytelling.

