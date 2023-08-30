Website Logo
Shah Rukh Khan attends ‘Jawan’ pre-release event in Chennai

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are anxiously awaiting the release of his film Jawan. The movie is already making headlines for his look and the collaboration between SRK and Atlee. Shah Rukh recently attended the pre-release event of the film in Chennai.

The event is taking place at Sri Sairam Engineering College. As the release date approaches, the enthusiasm among his supporters grows, and the mania of his fans can be observed throughout the event.

One of his fans, Preetish from Bengaluru told ANI, “We’ve travelled all the way from Bangalore to attend the event, and we’re quite excited. We are all looking forward to Jawan and are confident that it will do very well at the box office. We’re all curious to see what Atlee will do with Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee often offers the style that fans expect, and it will be interesting to watch his collaboration with Shah Rukh. Even Nayanthara and SRK’s pair looks refreshing, and it will be fun to see both of them and Vijay Sethupathi also.”

Another fan Paayal said, “I am here for Shah Rukh Khan. He always creates magic whenever he is there in any film. I just want to witness the magic.”

Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone.

Ahead film’s release Shah Rukh Khan also visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu to seek blessings. Several videos and pictures of the actor went viral on social media in which he could be seen walking along with the pilgrims amid security.

The superstar had donned a blue jacket, white T-shirt, and blue jeans and covered his face with a black mask and hood.

As per a source close to the film’s team, the Jawan trailer will be out on August 31 at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

