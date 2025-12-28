Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Shabana Mahmood warns tougher action on migrant returns

Home secretary says visa bans may follow if cooperation fails

Shabana Mahmood warns tougher action on migrant returns

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street on December 2, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Dec 28, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood has said the UK will take tougher action against countries that refuse to accept the return of their citizens, as Angola and Namibia agreed to cooperate on migrant returns while the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) faced visa restrictions.

Mahmood said Angola and Namibia had agreed to take back illegal migrants and foreign national offenders after the UK warned of visa penalties.

The Home Office described the agreements as the first major outcome of reforms announced last month to tighten asylum rules and speed up removals.

“We expect countries to play by the rules. If one of their citizens has no right to be here, they must take them back,” Mahmood said.

She thanked Angola and Namibia for their cooperation and warned that further action could follow against the DRC unless its approach changed.

The UK has removed fast-track visa services for people from the DRC and ended preferential treatment for VIPs and decision-makers, after the country failed to meet British requirements on migrant returns. Mahmood said Britain could go further and halt visas completely for the DRC if cooperation did not improve quickly.

The Home Office said returns to the UK from the DRC had been delayed by poor and obstructive processes, including paperwork not being completed. While there had been some engagement, officials said it fell short of what was required.

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK had removed more than 50,000 people with no right to remain since July last year, a rise of 23 per cent compared with the previous period.

She said diplomats had been instructed to make migrant returns a top priority.

A government source said Mahmood would not hesitate to impose visa bans on other countries that fail to take back their citizens.

The moves follow changes to the UK asylum system announced in November. Under the reforms, refugee status will become temporary, guaranteed housing support for asylum seekers will end, and new capped “safe and legal routes” into the UK will be introduced.

The Home Office said the agreements with Angola and Namibia could lead to the removal of thousands of people from the UK. It added that visa penalties, including an emergency brake, would remain an option for countries with high asylum claims until they cooperate fully.

(with inputs from Reuters)

migrant returns asylum policy shabana mahmood

Related News

Pakistan summons UK envoy over protest in Bradford
News

Pakistan summons UK envoy over protest in Bradford

Back in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman joins voter list for first time
News

Back in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman joins voter list for first time

Stokes leads as England stun Australia in Boxing Day Test
Featured

Stokes leads as England stun Australia in Boxing Day Test

Australia crush Ashes dreams as England left in pain
Featured

Australia crush Ashes dreams as England left in pain

More For You

Modi Starmer

Prime minister Keir Starmer hosted Modi at his countryside residence, Chequers, near London, during his UK visit. (Photo: Getty Images)

Free trade agreement and Vision 2035 mark new phase in India-UK relations

THE FREE trade deal between India and the UK, under negotiation for more than four years, was concluded in 2025 along with a ‘Vision 2035’ pact aimed at strengthening bilateral ties beyond trade and investment.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks remained a central focus through much of the year and were formally signed during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK in July.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us