Senior bureaucrats had second jobs during time at Whitehall, report says

IN wake of Greensill lobbying scandal, Simon Case, the cabinet secretary few days ago had ordered all civil servants to reveal their second jobs.

At least more than a dozen senior civil servants have had held second roles during their time in Whitehall, an investigation by The Telegraph has found.

The lobbying row has led MPs calling for a crackdown on those in public sector holding dual roles.

For instance, Rajiv Kalia, 53, has been responsible for the rollout of superfast broadband as CEO of the Building Digital UK (BDUK) team within DCMS since January 2018 earning up to £149,999. He also remained a director of IT company YouCloud Solutions, which he co-founded, until June 2020.

Kalia has been the chief executive of Broadband Delivery UK – an initiative by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to facilitate “the delivery of better broadband” – since 2018. He spent a total of 10 years in business roles at TalkTalk and Carphone Warehouse earlier in his career.

Dr Nandini Shetty, in her role as the head of bacteriology reference department at Public Health England, earns around £170,000 a year along with being the director of her own consultancy firm.

A spokesman from Public Health England said that Shetty provides medical legal services “in her spare time” over “evenings and weekends” and added it was “entirely legitimate” with all work carried out appropriately declared through declarations of interests.

Nandini Shetty, 64, is head of bacteriology at Public Health England, having worked with the quango in various medical roles since 1993. She is also a deputy director of a World Health Organisation scheme in Geneva.