Lifestyle

Selecting the right lashes for different eye shapes

By: Imrit Sira

THEY say your eyes are the windows to your soul, and what better way to accentuate them than with the perfect pair of lashes? Whether you have almond-shaped, round, hooded or any other unique eye shape, there’s a lash style out there that can enhance your natural beauty.  

In this guide, we’ll explore how to choose the ideal lashes for different eye shapes, helping you achieve a stunning look that highlights your eyes like never before. Each eye shape has its own unique characteristics. Before diving into lash styles, it’s essential to understand and identify your eye shape, to ensure you select lashes that complement your natural features perfectly. Selecting lashes that complement your eye shape and features, will enable you to create stunning looks that captivate and mesmerise. So, let’s get started! 

  Almond-shaped eyes are versatile and can pull off various lash styles. Opt for fluttery and voluminous lashes to enhance the natural shape. Wispy or cat-eye lashes can elongate the eyes and create a captivating look . 

 Round eyes benefit from lashes that add length and lift. Choose lashes with elongated ends or winged styles to create the illusion of an almond shape. Avoid overly voluminous lashes, as they can accentuate the roundness of the eyes.  

 Hooded eyes have a fold of skin that droops over the crease, making the eyelid area appear smaller. Select lashes that are longer in the centre to open up the eyes. Avoid heavy lashes on the outer corners, as they can weigh down hooded eyes further. 

 Mono-lid eyes lack a distinct crease and have a flatter eyelid space. Choose lashes with a natural curl to add dimension and openness to the eyes. Avoid lashes that are too thick or heavy, as they can overpower mono-lid eyes. 

  Deep-set eyes are set deeper into the eye socket, creating a prominent brow bone. Opt for longer lashes with dramatic volume to draw attention to the eyes. Avoid overly long lashes that may brush against the brow bone, creating discomfort. 

  Downturned eyes have a slight droop at the outer corners. Choosing corner lashes or commonly known as a half lash will create that lift to the eye creating more of a foxy eye look and give an elongated effect in the outer corners. Avoid heavy lashes on the outer corners, as they can accentuate the downturned shape.  

www.imritsira.com & Instagram: @imrit_siramua 

