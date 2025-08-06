Sean Combs requests Trump pardon after conviction as past feud clouds chances

Highlights:
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.
- His legal team has contacted Donald Trump’s office to request a presidential pardon.
- Trump said Combs had been “very hostile” toward him, suggesting a pardon is unlikely.
- Combs’ sentencing is set for October 3; he remains in custody after being denied bail.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is pursuing a presidential pardon from Donald Trump after being convicted of transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. The 55-year-old music mogul is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits sentencing in October, where he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars.
The conviction has triggered a wave of legal and political developments, with Combs’ legal team confirming they’ve already approached Trump’s office in hopes of clemency. But with Trump publicly expressing doubts about granting the pardon, Combs' chances appear uncertain.
Sean Combs’ legal team has contacted Trump for a potential pardon Getty Images
Why is Sean Combs seeking a pardon from Donald Trump?
Combs’ lawyers confirmed this week that they have reached out to Trump’s team to request a pardon, a legal provision that would wipe the conviction and potentially secure his early release. Nicole Westmoreland, a member of his defence team, told CNN, “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”
Combs was found guilty in July on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, a federal offence carrying up to 10 years per count. Though he was cleared of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, the conviction alone is enough to threaten his reputation and legacy.
Diddy trial recap as jury reviews Cassie testimony and flags juror concern Getty Images
What did Trump say about the pardon request?
In a televised interview with Newsmax, Trump confirmed that he had been approached about Combs’ case but seemed hesitant to intervene. “I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said. When asked directly if that meant he was unlikely to issue a pardon, he replied, “I would say so.”
Trump's past pardon decisions, such as those related to the Capitol riot, suggest he is willing to use his clemency powers in high-profile cases, but personal politics often play a role. Combs had previously called Trump “dangerous” and publicly criticised his leadership, which could weigh heavily against him now.
Donald Trump suggested the rapper's past hostility may affect his clemency decisionGetty Images
What are the legal and political implications?
While seeking a presidential pardon is not uncommon for high-profile convicts, the political climate complicates matters in this case. Combs’ outspoken criticism of Trump during the 2020 election, where he urged voters to “banish” the former president, could now be working against him.
Adding to the pressure, Combs has described the conditions at his detention facility as “inhumane.” His legal team recently filed a complaint describing expired food and poor sanitation, requesting his release on a £39 million (₹4,12,00,00,000) bond, an appeal that was rejected.
Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the trial, denied bail citing Combs' past history of violence towards former partners and stating he posed a risk to the public.
Brian Steel, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, gives a brief statement next to lawyers Teny Geragos and Marc Agnifilo at Manhattan Federal Court after Comb's bail hearing following his sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 02, 2025Getty Images
What happens next in the Sean Combs case?
Combs is due to be sentenced on October 3. His legal team is expected to continue pressing for both clemency and possible appeals. Although presidential pardons are typically only granted after sentencing or appeals are exhausted, high-profile figures sometimes make early requests to draw public and political attention to their cases.
For now, it remains unclear whether Trump will reverse his position. While he acknowledged his past acquaintance with Combs, he emphasised that the rapper's later opposition could influence the outcome.
Sean "Puffy" Combs arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court February 28, 2001 Getty Images
Meanwhile, Combs faces several civil lawsuits from individuals who testified during the trial, suggesting the legal troubles surrounding the hip-hop mogul are far from over.