Scottish castle featured in The Traitors could fetch £17 million, show brings £22 million boost

Highlights

Property experts value Ardross Castle and its 100-acre estate at £17 m if put up for sale.

Filming The Traitors at Scottish location has contributed £22 m to economy and sustained 750 jobs.

Historic 22,000-square-foot baronial castle available for private hire but not individual visits.

The historic Scottish castle at the heart of hit BBC series The Traitors could command a price tag of £17 m if sold, according to property experts.

Ardross Castle near Inverness has hosted both celebrity and amateur contestants since the programme first aired in 2022, becoming what many consider the real star of the show.

Property Buyers Today has calculated that the castle and its 100-acre surrounding estate would fetch the substantial sum based on current market conditions.

"Viewers are more captivated than ever by the strategy and drama at Ardross Castle," told Saif Derzi, founder of the property information website", to The Times.

The castle itself has become a real talking point, with fans sharing their reactions online and commenting on how its grand halls and historic rooms add to the tension and atmosphere of the show."

The 22,000-square-foot Scottish baronial-style venue was originally commissioned by Alexander Matheson, who purchased the then 60,000-acre estate in 1845 for £90,000 equivalent to more than £9 m today.

The property was designated a category A listed building in 1971.

Economic impact

Beyond its television fame, filming at the location has proven financially beneficial for Scotland. BBC figures released last year reveal The Traitors has contributed £22 m to the Scottish economy while sustaining approximately 750 jobs.

Hayley Valentine, director of BBC Scotland, highlighted the wider economic impact.

"It is fantastic that this major TV event is filmed in Scotland, and that alongside the BBC's series, the US version is also made in our nation," she said.

"The Traitors is making a substantial contribution to that economic story, especially in the Highlands, and one which should be welcomed."

The production has faced some scrutiny regarding BBC spending north of the border, with concerns that shows aimed at British audiences are classified as Scottish when much production occurs in London.

Derzi added that the castle "stands as an incredible example of Scotland's heritage" with its grand towers, staircases, landscaped gardens and woodlands making it easy to understand public curiosity about its value and location.

While individual visits or overnight stays are not permitted, Ardross Castle can be hired for private events and corporate gatherings.

Both British and American versions of The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming respectively, are produced by Studio Lambert's Glasgow arm.