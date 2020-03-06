Scotland Yard issues new appeal for man murdered with baseball bat in 2017

Scotland Yard issued a new appeal in London on Friday (6) for information in connection with the murder of a man in west London in 2017.

Satnam Singh, aged 45, was killed three years ago and a reward of £10,000 remains on offer for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death, the Metropolitan Police said in its three-year anniversary appeal.

“Three years on from the death of Satnam Singh the investigation into his murder remains very much active and we continue to appeal for information,” said Detective Inspector Andy McDonald from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime unit, who is leading the investigation.

“Sadly, Satnam’s uncle, who spoke of his family’s grief back in 2017, has passed away without seeing his nephew’s killer brought to justice. At the time, his uncle spoke of how the whole family were devastated by the attack and how they were desperate to understand why their relative was killed and who is responsible. I hope that three years on someone will come forward with information that can bring this family the peace they deserve,” he said.

Singh, from Hayes in London, was attacked by the roadside as he walked with a friend in the area on the night of March 6, 2017.

At the time, a witness reported seeing a man speaking into a mobile phone and following the pair along Ayles Road in Hayes.

According to the case records, a silver car then drove up and a white male got out of the vehicle and attacked Singh and his friend with a baseball bat.

Following the assault, the suspect got back in the car and it drove away. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Singh was taken to hospital for treatment but his condition deteriorated and he died from his injuries in May 2017.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as bronchial pneumonia and a head injury.

His friend, a 28-year-old man, was not seriously injured in the incident.

Detective Inspector McDonald added: “Despite the passage of time, we still retain an open mind about why Satnam was attacked. I hope that now, anyone who was reluctant to speak with officers in 2017 may feel able to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed something that night that has played on their mind for the last three years to please get in touch with us. A substantial reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible and I would urge anyone who knows who is responsible to contact police or [independent charity] Crimestoppers without delay.”