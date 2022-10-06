Website Logo
‘Scooby-Doo!’ character Velma confirmed to be LGBTQ in upcoming HBO Max film

Velma from ‘Scooby Too’ (Image: Instagram)

By: Melvin Samuel

‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! ‘, the upcoming Hollywood movie appears to put a stamp on fan speculation that the character of Velma Dinkley is attracted to women.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, footage from the new HBO Max film has been making rounds on social media, with several viral posts focusing on fans’ elated responses to scenes showing Velma, expressing interest in the female character Coco Diablo, voiced by Myrna Velasco. After Velma seems to be smitten by Coco, a fashion designer with a criminal past, Velma’s long-time friend and fellow detective Daphne quips, “I didn’t know convicted felons were your type.”

A flustered Velma replied by saying, “What? Type — me? Please. Who has time for a type? We have our work cut out for us, and I am focused like a laser on … OK, who am I kidding? I’m crushing big-time, Daphne! What do I do? What do I say?”

In another clip, Daphne is shown trying to help Velma strike up a casual conversation with Coco by saying, “Now’s your chance to talk to her.” Daphne later pulls Velma aside when it’s clear that Velma’s small-talk skills could use some polish, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Velma first debuted as a pivotal character on ‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!’, the animated series from Hanna-Barbera Productions that premiered in 1969. The character, a long-time favourite of the LGBTQ community, has long been speculated by fans to be attracted to women.

HBO Max is also developing an animated spin-off series ‘Velma’, in which the character will be voiced by executive producer Mindy Kaling, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, ‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!’, is now available for on-demand purchase and will start streaming from October 15 on HBO Max.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

