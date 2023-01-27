Website Logo
  • Friday, January 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

SBI UK Introduces 50% LTV product, refreshes product range

The reintroduced products offer competitive deals to individual and portfolio landlords, including expats.

An SBI branch office in the UK. (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

State Bank of India (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce the re-launch of its Fixed Rate Buy-to-Let products, which offer competitive rates across a multitude of product options and introduces a new Loan-to-value band of 50 per cent aimed at low gearing borrowers.

The reintroduced products offer competitive deals to individual and portfolio landlords, including expats.

The corresponding Green Range is available for properties that have an “A”, ”B” or “C” EPC rating, and such landlords will benefit from lower rates in SBI UK’s price points. Categories provide an attractive option in a competitive Buy-to-Let market.

SBI UK’s chief business officer Abhishek Sahay said, “We are excited to reintroduce our Fixed Rate Buy-to-Let products, which will support landlords and the UK housing market during this pivotal time.

“We remain committed to the Buy to Let market and look forward to engaging with our intermediary partners. Our Green Range continues to support and reward energy-efficient homes and properties. The bank is proud to continue to play its part in incentivising reduction in carbon emissions.”

Please see the SBI UK Intermediary website for full details on this link: https://sbiuk.statebank/buy-to-let
(subject to terms and conditions)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as PM Sharif’s hopes for IMF funds
News
Women’s economic empowerment is critical issue for the Biden-Harris administration: Neera Tanden, White House Staff…
US
Indian-American astronaut Chari nominated for US Air Force Brigadier General
News
Indian envoy celebrates ‘remarkable’ Indian Constitution on Republic Day
News
India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas -document
News
South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs
News
India police charge 10 with homicide over bridge collapse that killed 135
HEADLINE STORY
Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale
News
UK police charge man with terrorism after arrest at Leeds hospital
News
Young crypto-millionaire’s Aidi R8 defaced with swear words in Leeds
News
Harry Takhar: Body of missing Telford father found in isolated woodland
News
US: 23-year-old Indian-origin woman hit by police vehicle in Seattle dies
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW