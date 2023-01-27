SBI UK Introduces 50% LTV product, refreshes product range

The reintroduced products offer competitive deals to individual and portfolio landlords, including expats.

An SBI branch office in the UK. (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

State Bank of India (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce the re-launch of its Fixed Rate Buy-to-Let products, which offer competitive rates across a multitude of product options and introduces a new Loan-to-value band of 50 per cent aimed at low gearing borrowers.

The corresponding Green Range is available for properties that have an “A”, ”B” or “C” EPC rating, and such landlords will benefit from lower rates in SBI UK’s price points. Categories provide an attractive option in a competitive Buy-to-Let market.

SBI UK’s chief business officer Abhishek Sahay said, “We are excited to reintroduce our Fixed Rate Buy-to-Let products, which will support landlords and the UK housing market during this pivotal time.

“We remain committed to the Buy to Let market and look forward to engaging with our intermediary partners. Our Green Range continues to support and reward energy-efficient homes and properties. The bank is proud to continue to play its part in incentivising reduction in carbon emissions.”

Please see the SBI UK Intermediary website for full details on this link: https://sbiuk.statebank/buy-to-let

(subject to terms and conditions)