  • Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

India’s Savitri Jindal among world’s richest women

Savitri took over her husband Om Prakash Jindal’s steel and power conglomerate

Savitri Jindal (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

WITH a net worth totalling $33.5 billion, Savitri Jindal of the Jindal Group was ranked as India’s wealthiest woman and holds the sole female position among the top 10 richest women globally on Forbes‘ 2024 list.

She is the sixth wealthiest woman and 46th wealthiest person overall on the list. She is also the fourth wealthiest Indian.

Savitri took over her husband Om Prakash Jindal’s steel and power conglomerate after his sudden death in 2005.

After his passing, his four sons inherited the companies, each of whom now manages their respective businesses autonomously.

The group specialises in power and steel but also has assets in other industries such as mining, power generation, industrial gases and port facilities.

Savitri, 74, has served in the Indian Congress government on two occasions, first as the minister of power and later as the minister of urban local bodies.

However, last Thursday (28) she joined prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after resigning from the membership of the opposition Congress party. Her daughter Seema Jindal also joined the party.

“I represented the people of Hisar (in Haryana) for 10 years as an MLA (state lawmaker) and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister,” she wrote in her post.

“The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress.”

Her decision comes days after her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined Modi’s party.

According to the Forbes, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal, is the richest woman in the world with a net worth of $99.5bn, followed by Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, with total assets worth $72.3bn.

Julia Koch with net worth $64.3bn was ranked third on the list. She and her three children inherited a 42 per cent stake in Koch Industries from husband David following his death from prostate cancer five years ago.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the richest Indian with a wealth of $116bn, followed by Gautam Adani of Adani Group, with a net worth of $84bn.

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Days of the superhero leader are behind us, says Chanel’s Leena Nair
UK
ECB chief denies plans to cut first-class counties as ‘conspiracy theory’
INDIA
Indian economy to grow at 7.5 per cent this year, predicts World Bank
News
UK house prices see biggest rise since December 2022, says report
Business
Rentokil to buy Indian pest control firm HiCare
UK
Birmingham teacher fired for Islam dominance claims and anti-feminist views
News
VAT relief for small businesses comes into effect
Business
Bankman-Fried’s former aides await sentences
Business
Blue Orchid Hospitality wins LUXlife magazine award
News
Many unaware of changes in flexible working norms: Survey
Business
December ban on onion exports extended despite fall in prices
News
Pakistan interior ministry ordered X blockade, court told

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW