Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar showcase their dance moves in Tenu Lehenga

Divya Khosla Kumar, John Abraham (Photo from T-Series’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

The trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 has received a mixed response, but the songs of the film are surely grabbing everyone’s attention. After the track Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, the makers have now released the second track of the film titled Tenu Lehenga.

John Abraham took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. He tweeted, “This Diwali, be a pataka and sizzle on the dance floor #TenuLehenga out now: https://bit.ly/TenuLehenga #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November #DivyaKhoslaKumar @MassZaveri @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar.”

Tenu Lehenga is a recreated version of Jass Manak’s single which was released in 2019 and has been recreated by Manak and Tanishk Bagchi. It’s an entertaining track and we are sure that you will listen to it on loop.

The song features Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, and both the actors have shown their amazing dance moves in it.

While talking about the song, Abraham said, “Lehenga was a rage at parties and weddings. Jass Manak is a prominent artist in the music industry. I had a fun time dancing after so long with him and Divya, that too in two avatars. It was a different experience”

Kumar added, “When Lehenga had initially released it was an instant rage. Tenu Lehenga is definitely going to live up to the audience’s expectations and being a part of this song is the icing on the cake! The video John and I shot for was great fun and it’s the perfect shaadi setup setting the tone for the wedding season!”

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on 25th November 2021.