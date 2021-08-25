Website Logo
  Thursday, August 26, 2021
Sarita Choudhury on her two-decade-long career in the West: It’s been a long journey. One that’s getting easier

Sarita Choudhury (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian-origin English actor Sarita Choudhury began her acting career with Mira Nair’s directorial, Mississippi Masala (1991), and followed it up with A Perfect Murder (1998), 3 A.M. (2001), Just a Kiss (2002), She Hate Me (2004), Lady in the Water (2006), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) and A Hologram for the King (2016).

It has been two long decades since Choudhury has been a part of Hollywood. A lot has changed for her over the years in showbiz. She admits to having seen changes in the casting of South Asian actors in the West as well.

When asked if the colour-blind casting is still the norm in the West, the actress said, “I am colour blind myself. So, I have always just pretended over the last two decades that the business is also (like that).”

She went on to elaborate, “How the business perceives us is something I have never concerned myself with. I just try to beat the odds of rejection by preparing a lot for auditions and hopefully changing someone’s mind. Minds and the gatekeepers have to change. It’s an exciting time, it’s still slow, but we are all part of this change.”

Choudhury, who plays a pivotal part in The Green Knight with another Indian-origin actor, Dev Patel, added that a good script or a good director is what she looks for in a project.

“I have always had a sense of what films I would like to do. For me, it starts with a good script or a good director. The role does not matter as much. But when you start out, it’s such a struggle and sometimes you end up taking a job that’s not exactly what you want. You just try and bring something to it that maybe you can be proud of. It’s been a long journey. One that’s getting easier,” she concluded.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

