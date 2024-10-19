India make stunning comeback against New Zealand with Sarfaraz ton

India were earlier bowled out for 46 in their first innings, their lowest total at home. NZ took control with Rachin Ravindra’s 134, guiding them to 402 all out.

arfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA’s Sarfaraz Khan hit his first Test century, helping the hosts reduce their deficit against New Zealand on day four of the rain-affected first Test on Saturday.

India reached 344-3 before rain interrupted play near the end of the morning session, prompting an early lunch in Bengaluru.

The hosts now trail by 12 runs after New Zealand set a first-innings lead of 356.

Sarfaraz, unbeaten on 125, and Rishabh Pant, on 53, have built an unbroken partnership of 113. India had resumed the day at 231-3.

Sarfaraz, in just his fourth Test, began the day on 70 and faced New Zealand’s pace attack with precise cuts and shots behind the wicket. He brought up his hundred with a boundary off Tim Southee, celebrating with a roar and receiving congratulations from Pant and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Pant, returning to bat after sitting out day three due to a knee injury, reached his fifty with a boundary. It is the same knee he injured in a car accident in December 2022, which had sidelined him for over a year.

India were earlier bowled out for 46 in their first innings, their lowest total at home.

New Zealand took control with Rachin Ravindra’s 134, guiding them to 402 all out.

Sarfaraz and Virat Kohli put on a strong partnership of 136 for India before Glenn Phillips dismissed Kohli for 70 on the final ball of day three.

Rain had washed out play on the opening day.

(With inputs from AFP)