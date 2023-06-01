Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan responds to being trolled for temple visit

Vicky Kaushal, her co-star from their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, urged the media to not give “legitimacy” to trolls.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who faced trolling by a section on social media for her visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple, has said her “belief” is her “personal matter” and she will continue to visit shrines of all faiths without worrying about what others say.

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was criticised by certain social media users after she posted pictures of her praying at the iconic temple in Madhya Pradesh.

The 27-year-old actor, who is on a nationwide promotional campaign for her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, had previously shared her photos from a Lord Shiva temple in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She often posts her pictures from different places of worship on her Instagram page.

At the press conference of the movie, Sara was asked to respond to the backlash.

“I have said this before and I’ll say it again. I take my work very seriously and I work for the audience and for you (the media). If you all don’t like my work, I’ll feel bad. But my personal belief is my personal matter. I’ll visit Ajmer Sharif with the same dedication as I’ll visit Bangla Sahib or Mahakal.

“And, I’ll keep visiting. So, whoever wants to say anything about it, they can. I don’t have any problem. But what’s most important is that no matter where you go, you should like its energy. I believe in energy,” the actor told reporters here on Wednesday.

Vicky Kaushal, her co-star of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, urged the media to not give “legitimacy” to trolls.

“Questions are asked to those people who are trolled, who are going on with their lives. So, if a troll catches your attention as a big media house that’s legitimate and when you talk about them you give value to whatever they say. You should ask questions to trolls. The process needs to change,” Kaushal added.

The Internet is an open medium but that doesn’t mean you can say anything, he added.

Set in Indore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy that follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a divorce.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is slated to hit the screens Friday.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia joins Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Salma Hayek for Gucci campaign
Entertainment
Birthday Special: From 3 Idiots to Rocketry, best films of R Madhavan
Entertainment
Karan Soni on voicing Indian Spider-Man 
Entertainment
Muslim-hating is fashionable these days: Naseeruddin Shah
Entertainment
Shaan remembers KK on his first death anniversary
Entertainment
KJo gets nostalgic as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10
Entertainment
Will do a film when emotionally ready: Aamir Khan
Entertainment
Shubman Gill hints at making acting debut
Entertainment
Onir unveils first look of his next Pine Cone
Entertainment
Rani believes an actor’s gender has no role in a film’s success
Entertainment
First song from Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy out
Entertainment
Nick praises Tiger for recreating Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife song
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW