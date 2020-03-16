Sanya Malhotra on her role in Shakuntala Devi

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in filmmaker Ritesh Batra’s Photograph (2019) opposite National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It has been more than a year since she has not graced the silver screen.

The Dangal (2016) actress will next be seen in an upcoming biopic, titled Shakuntala Devi. The film is based on the life of Indian writer and mental calculator Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as the human computer. Seasoned actress Vidya Balan plays the titular role in the biopic, while Sanya Malhotra stars as her daughter Anupama Banerjee. Both actresses are working together for the first time.

Talking about her character in the much-awaited film, Sanya told a publication, “My character in Shakuntala Devi is based on a real person, her daughter Anupama Banerjee. I believe that 70% of our job is done by the makeup and hair department. With the look in place, I got into her shoes easily. My director, too, helped me a lot to understand my character in the movie.”

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon who has previously helmed such films as London, Paris, New York (2012) and Waiting (2016). The biographical film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 8, 2020.

Apart from Shakuntala Devi, Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu’s much-awaited anthology film Ludo. She has been paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. The actress also headlines producers Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor’s Pagglait. The film is currently being shot in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. Both movies are slated to hit the marquee in 2020 itself.