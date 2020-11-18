Sanya Malhotra: I am dying to do a dance film

By: Mohnish Singh







Apart from being a supremely-talented actress, Sanya Malhotra is also an accomplished dancer, who has wowed us with her terrific dance moves in multiple videos available on the internet. Despite being such a graceful dancer, she has yet not bagged any out-and-out dance flick.

In her recent interview, Malhotra says that she hopes to be part of a dance film soon. “I am dying to do a dance film and I think I am putting it out in the universe and manifesting it every day. I am 100 percent sure I will do it. I am really passionate about it. I was a trained dancer before coming to Mumbai. Mixing these two passions (dancing and acting) of mine is like a dream project. Hopefully, in 2021, I will sign a dance film,” she tells a newswire.

Sanya Malhotra, who became a popular name after delivering a breakout performance in biographical drama Dangal (2016) alongside superstar Aamir Khan, is not a trained actress. In spite of having no formal training, she has managed to excel in the craft so well and impress audiences with her natural acting talent.







“I am not a trained actor, so I have learned a lot about filmmaking and not just the acting aspect. The kind of actors I have worked with are very experienced and professional. The way they work and approach their characters, they have their own patterns and processes. All that is very fascinating for me as an actor,” she adds.

The actress can be currently seen in Anurag Basu’s latest directorial offering Ludo (2020). Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important characters, the dark comedy-drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

