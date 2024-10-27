Santner leads New Zealand to historic Test series win in India

By: EasternEye

NEW ZEALAND made history by securing their first-ever Test series win in India, with spinner Mitchell Santner leading them to a 113-run victory in the second Test on Saturday. The win sealed a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, leaving the Pune crowd stunned.

India, chasing 359, were bowled out for 245 on day three, marking their first home Test series defeat since England beat them 2-1 in December 2012. This series win is a landmark for New Zealand, who had not won a Test series in India since their first tour in 1955.

“Immensely proud to be in a position of winning two Test matches here. Proud of the group,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said. “A lot of New Zealand teams have come here over the past 69 years and 13 series, and to be the first team to win a series here is special.”

Santner’s 7-53 in India’s first innings of 156 set the stage for New Zealand’s win. He continued his form in India’s second innings, taking six wickets on a turning pitch. “Every time you take wickets, you get a little more confident,” said Santner, who was named player of the match. “I felt that today. Every time I got a wicket, it got a little better.”

The left-arm spinner bowled consistently from one end, finishing with figures of 6-104 from 29 overs. Ajaz Patel claimed the final two wickets, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja on 42.

With this loss, India’s record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins — the longest for any team — came to an end. Reflecting on the series, India’s captain Rohit Sharma said, “I don’t think we batted well enough to get runs on the board. It is a collective failure. The team has failed to accept the challenge thrown at us.”

Rohit reflects on loss

Rohit, whose team will soon tour Australia for a five-Test series, added, “We lost the game and the series, that is hurting. But we won 18 series in India, and that means we did a lot of good things (in the past). I will not think too much into this. We had two-three bad innings, but it happens sometimes.”

India’s batting lineup struggled throughout the series, including being bowled out for 46 — their lowest home total — in the first match in Bengaluru. India still leads the World Test Championship table, with Australia close behind.

After India bowled out New Zealand for 255 early in the day, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 65-ball 77 gave the hosts some hope. India was at 81-1 at lunch but faltered as Santner dismissed Shubman Gill for 23, ending a promising 62-run stand with Jaiswal, who continued attacking after reaching his fifty.

Santner then removed Jaiswal, ran out Rishabh Pant for a duck, and trapped Virat Kohli lbw, dimming India’s chances. Glenn Phillips contributed with the wicket of Washington Sundar, who scored 21.

India’s bowlers tried to keep the hosts in the match, with spinners Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja sharing seven wickets in New Zealand’s second innings. Sundar, returning to the Test side after three years, took 7-59.

The series win adds to New Zealand’s four Test victories on Indian soil, with their first in this series marking their first win in India since 1988. The victory follows New Zealand’s 2-0 series loss in Sri Lanka and Tim Southee’s resignation as captain. Tom Latham stepped into the captaincy role for this tour.

The third and final Test begins on November 1 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

(With inputs from AFP)