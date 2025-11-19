A festive journey through Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi

Highlights

Visit to the official hometown of Santa Claus



Meeting Mrs Santa Claus in her atmospheric cottage



Traditional encounter with Santa Claus in his Arctic Circle office



Stop at Santa Claus Main Post Office



Time spent with Santa’s reindeer and other animals



Stepping into Finland’s Christmas capital

Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi is known worldwide as the official hometown of Santa Claus, and for many children and adults, it feels like stepping directly into a Christmas storybook. Unlike a traditional theme park, the village is open-air, free to enter and designed to offer festive experiences throughout the year. There is plenty to explore, with each corner offering something connected to Finland’s winter traditions and the world’s most famous Christmas figure.

One of the most memorable moments of any visit is crossing the Arctic Circle. A marked line runs through the village, and stepping over it is both symbolic and exciting. Visitors often pause for photographs as they cross into the Earth’s northernmost region, adding to the sense of adventure.

A warm welcome from Mrs Santa Claus

A highlight of the trip was meeting Mrs Santa Claus. Her Christmas Cottage, a traditional log house set on the Arctic Circle, feels like walking into a living postcard. Warm, cosy and beautifully decorated, the cottage brings the festive atmosphere to life even before Christmas arrives.

The encounter made the cottage feel like a genuine home rather than an attraction visitrovaniemi

Mrs Claus welcomed visitors with stories, good humour and an inviting presence. We had the chance to ask her about her favourite festive traditions, her preparations for Christmas and even her personal likes and dislikes. The encounter made the cottage feel like a genuine home rather than an attraction.

Meeting Santa in his famous office

No visit would be complete without meeting Santa Claus himself. At the Santa Claus Office, visitors queue for a chance to speak with him, ask questions and pose for photographs. The meeting is friendly and relaxed, and Santa’s cheerful manner makes it easy to understand why the village is such a beloved destination.

At the Santa Claus Office, visitors queue for a chance to speak with him visitrovaniemi

The office is filled with festive décor, and the experience is thoughtfully arranged to keep the magic intact.

Visiting the Main Post Office

a simple gesture that becomes a cherished keepsake visitrovaniemi

Nearby is Santa Claus Main Post Office, where letters from children around the world arrive throughout the year. Staff dressed as Christmas elves sort and display some of the many letters sent to Santa. Visitors can send postcards with a special Arctic Circle postmark, a simple gesture that becomes a cherished keepsake.

Visitors can send postcards with a special Arctic Circle postmark visitrovaniemi

Time with Santa’s pets

The village is also home to Santa’s animals, particularly the reindeer. A gentle reindeer ride offers a slow and calming journey through the snow-covered surroundings. Although the pace is slower than many expect, it adds to the peacefulness of the experience. Wrapped in a blanket in the sleigh, it becomes easy to imagine travelling through the Arctic wilderness.

A gentle reindeer ride offers a slow and calming journey visitrovaniemi

Beyond reindeer, visitors can feed and meet alpacas, goats, sheep, rabbits, donkeys and various birds. The area has a small hill where children can enjoy sledging, adding more winter fun to the day.