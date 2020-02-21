Sanjivani to return with a new season?

Featuring Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in prominent roles, the popular medical drama series Sanjivani aired its new season on August 12, 2019 on Star Plus and received good response from the audience.

But no sooner had the audience warmed up to the show than the news came in that the channel was considering to pull the plug on it because the new season was always planned as a series with limited episodes.

If you were left disappointed to hear the news of the show going off-air, rejoice. Buzz has it that the makers are in talks for a brand-new season of Sanjivani. But before its arrival, get hooked to the latest season which concludes with a few more surprises and two cameos.

Siddharth P Malhotra, the creative producer and director, informs an entertainment portal that the audience loved the new pair – Gaurav and Surbhi – on the show. “In fact, there is a fan divide and while some love Navisha, others like Sidisha and this division of fans would not have happened had the audience not liked Gaurav and Surbhi,” says the producer.

Many fans believe that it was the sudden change of time slot which played a pivotal role in the show going off-air. However, Malhotra does not agree with that. “No, no, the change of time slot was not the reason at all. The Channel took the call which is always the case and there were some branding issues apparently,” said Siddharth P Malhotra in conclusion.

Sanjivani is set to beam its final episode on Friday 14th March. For the uninitiated, the latest season is a reboot version of the 2002 series of the same name.