Sanjay Kapoor shares his experience of shooting in Sikkim for The Last Hour

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in the well-received Voot Select Original The Gone Game (2020), actor Sanjay Kapoor is presently looking forward to the premiere of his next streaming show The Last Hour, set at Amazon Prime Video.

Set in a pristine Himalayan town, The Last Hour is a supernatural crime thriller filled with several twists and turns to keep viewers thoroughly engrossed. It revolves around a newly transferred cop, Arup Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), who joins hands with a shaman, Dev (Karma Takapa), to solve mysterious crimes.

Apart from shooting in the picturesque landscapes of the Northeast, what actor Sanjay Kapoor enjoyed most while working on the Amazon Prime Video show was the local food in Sikkim.

Talking about his love for food and discovering new cuisine, Kapoor said, “At the end of the day when we were done with the shoot, the entire cast and crew would always eat lunch and dinner together. Food is a very important part of my life and I take it very seriously. Every day, I would order food for the whole team. Once we were shooting in a very small town and Babu, who has been my lifeline for the last 3 decades, came to my room and said that since there is only one gas stove in the kitchen, it is better to order 3-4 hours in advance to make sure the food gets ready on time.”

The actor further added, “So, by the second day, I would order three hours earlier so that they could make all the dishes on time. But I must say that we ate some amazing food and that you get the best organic, vegetarian food in Sikkim. The food quality is absolutely outstanding. I normally eat non-veg for lunch and breakfast, but back in Sikkim, I ended up eating a lot of vegetarian fare there. The vegetarian food is very, very good.”

Also starring Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Karma Takapa, Robin Tamang, and Shaylee Krishen in important roles, The Last Hour is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 14, 2021, in more than 240 countries and territories across the globe.

