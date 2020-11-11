Sanjay Dutt surprises team KGF: Chapter 2 with his level of energy

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has weathered several storms in his life without ever complaining about how unfair destiny has been to him, so when he was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, his fans and well-wishers knew that he would win this new battle as well.

It is obvious that any patient would feel sapped for days after undergoing treatment for an illness as serious as cancer. However, Dutt seems to be made of some different soil. The superstar was expected to be in a subdued form on the sets of his forthcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. But contrary to all expectations, he surprised the team with his gusto and energy.

“But Dutt Saab is unstoppable. He is like a tornado, not willing to let anything dampen his spirit. We are frankly very surprised by his enthusiasm,” a source close to the film informs an online publication.







“I have not seen such a high level of energy in any actor. Sanjay Dutt sir is going to rip the screen apart in the action scenes,” says superstar Yash about his energetic 61-year-old co-star.

KGF: Chapter 2, as its title aptly suggests, is a sequel to the 2018 gangster drama KGF: Chapter 1. Kannada superstar Yash returns to reprise his lead role from the original, while Sanjay Dutt plays the lead antagonist Adheera in the movie. The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles.

KGF: Chapter 2 is being directed by well-known South Indian filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The film will release in several popular Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is expected to enter theatres in 2021. However, the makers are yet to lock the new official release date for the flick.







