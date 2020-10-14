Sanjay Dutt opens up about cancer diagnosis in a video

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who has been subject to whims of fate several times in his life, is fighting yet another battle these days. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003) actor was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, which came as a blow to his family and fans. However, the actor did not lose hope and is determined to emerge victorious in this new battle as well.

In a new video shared by hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram, Dutt says that he is already back at work and promises to beat cancer soon. “Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt! Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon,” says the actor in the video.

The actor also speaks about his bond with the hairstylist who has been with him for quite a long time now. He reveals, “Aalim and I go a long way back. His father used to cut my father’s hair. Hakim saab was the stylist in Rocky (1981) and then Aalim started cutting my hair. I became his guinea pig.”







Pointing at his beard, Dutt says, “I am growing this for KGF (Chapter 2). I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again. Tomorrow, I will be dubbing for Shamshera, so that will be fun. It is good to be back.”

Dutt, who was last seen in Sadak 2 (2020), alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt, has several high-profile projects on his platter right now, including Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj.

