Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'English football clubs' traditional scouting methods failing south Asians'

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari pointed out that only 22 players from Asian backgrounds featured in professional men’s football during the 2022-2023 season

'English football clubs' traditional scouting methods failing south Asians'

Sanjay Bhandari

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 28, 2025

FOOTBALL clubs across England are failing to tap into south Asian talent despite growing participation at grassroots level, the chair of football’s equality and inclusion charity has said.

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari pointed out that only 22 players from Asian backgrounds featured in professional men’s football during the 2022-2023 season – a fraction of approximately 4,000 professional players overall.

The Football Association (FA) recently launched its “build, connect, support” plan to address challenges faced by south Asian players. New research as part of this initiative revealed that “overt racism” remains a significant barrier, with faith-based practices and dress requirements still not properly accommodated in many settings.

Bhandari wrote in the Guardian on Monday (24) that Kick It Out received 50 reports of racism directed at south Asians across football last season, with 21 incidents at grassroots level, 12 in the professional game, and 17 online.

“Encouragingly, participation rates among south Asians in grassroots football are relatively healthy. Adults from south Asian backgrounds make up 11.1 per cent of men and 15.4 per cent of women playing various forms of football, while eight per cent of boys and 7.4 per cent of girls aged five-15 participate. These figures compare favourably with the overall south Asian population in England and Wales, which stands at seven per cent,” he wrote.

However, the numbers drop significantly when it comes to playing in affiliated football leagues registered with the FA, highlighting the gap between casual participation and the pathway to elite football.

“Many of us in south Asian communities have been talking about this for decades and are frustrated at the prospect of waiting many more decades for meaningful change,” he added.

The problem appears most acute at academy entry level. South Asian boys represent only 0.91 per cent of players at the under-16 development phase and 1.45 per cent at the scholar phase (16+). Just 0.46 per cent eventually secure professional contracts.

Bhandari added, “Professional clubs often rely on traditional scouting methods that focus on established leagues, potentially missing talent in areas where south Asian communities play. Outdated stereotypes about career choices, body type, diet, or a presumed preference for cricket over football also continue to hamper progress.

kick it outovert racismracism in english footballsanjay bhandarisouth asian talentracism in football

Related News

Ramadan 2025
Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Must-try apps & trends to transform your fasting experience

Nadiya Hussain
Literature

Nadiya Hussain's 'Rooza' brings international flavours to Ramadan tables

Jos Buttler resigns after England's Champions Trophy exit
Sports

Jos Buttler resigns after England's Champions Trophy exit

Anneliese Dodds resigns over foreign aid budget cut
News

Anneliese Dodds resigns over foreign aid budget cut

More For You

ban-pak-getty

Hosting its first major cricket tournament in 30 years, Pakistan’s early exit and winless campaign were a major disappointment.

Champions Trophy: Pakistan finish last as rain washes out Bangladesh match

PAKISTAN's final Champions Trophy group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain, bringing an end to the host nation's title defence without a single win.

Pakistan, the 2017 Champions Trophy winners, had already lost to New Zealand and India, finishing at the bottom of Group A.
The match had no impact on the semi-final race, with both Pakistan and Bangladesh already out of contention.

Keep ReadingShow less
afghanistan vs england

Afghanistan's players celebrate after winning the match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Zadran, Omarzai lead Afghanistan to victory as England exit Champions Trophy

AFGHANISTAN secured an eight-run victory over England on Wednesday, knocking them out of the Champions Trophy.

Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul helped Afghanistan stay in contention for the semi-finals, while England’s defeat ended their chances of progressing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan exit Champions Trophy amid overhaul calls

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan exit Champions Trophy amid overhaul calls

Eastern Eye

GLOOM and demands for change engulfed cricket-crazy Pakistan on Tuesday (25) after the hosts crashed out of the Champions Trophy in the group stage.

The title holders lost their opening game to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi last week, before last Sunday’s (23) six-wicket defeat to India. Pakistan needed Bangladesh to beat New Zealand on Monday (24) to keep their slim hopes of a place in the semi-finals alive, but the result went the other way.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century during the game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on February 24, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

New Zealand beat Bangladesh to enter Champions Trophy semis, Pakistan out

RACHIN RAVINDRA scored 112 to help New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by five wickets and secure a spot in the Champions Trophy semi-finals. The result also ended hosts Pakistan’s chances of progressing further in the tournament.

The win in Rawalpindi confirmed India’s place in the semi-finals as well. Bangladesh, who lost both their group matches, were also eliminated from the competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
kohli-india-bcci

Kohli also reached 14,000 ODI runs and became the third batter to achieve the milestone, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). (Photo: BCCI)

Kohli's century guides India to win, Pakistan on brink of exit

VIRAT KOHLI scored an unbeaten 100 as India secured a six-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday, pushing the defending champions to the verge of elimination from the Champions Trophy.

Chasing 242 for victory, Kohli hit a boundary to seal the match with 45 balls remaining. His innings marked his 51st ODI century and saw him surpass 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc