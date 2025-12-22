Sanjay Bhandari takes helm as new chair at EPIC Global Solutions

Highlights

Bhandari succeeds late Mark Fuller following board succession process.

Brings extensive governance experience from EY, space technology and sports sectors.

Appointment strengthens EPIC's international expansion and regulatory advisory capabilities.

Sanjay Bhandari MBE has been appointed chair of EPIC Global Solutions, the Lancashire-based international consultancy specialising in gambling harm prevention, effective immediately.

The appointment marks a significant leadership transition for the organisation as it continues expanding its global operations across regulated markets.

Bhandari succeeds the late Mark Fuller following a comprehensive succession process. The new chair brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience spanning professional services, technology, sport and regulated sectors.

His distinguished career includes a lengthy tenure at EY, where he served as partner and chief innovation officer, developing technology-enabled services and advising organisations on strategy, risk and regulatory change.

Currently, Bhandari holds several prominent positions, including chair of Satellite Applications Catapult, the government-backed innovation organisation central to the UK space technology sector, and chair of Athletic Ventures.

He also chairs Kick It Out, English football's equality and inclusion charity, and serves as independent chair of Super League Basketball.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Bhandari said "EPIC has established itself as a highly credible and impactful organisation in the field of gambling harm prevention. I am looking forward to working with the board and management team to support strong governance, sustainable growth and the continued evolution of its services in response to changing regulatory and societal expectations."

Paul Buck, founder and chief executive officer of EPIC Global Solutions, stated "Sanjay brings deep experience of board leadership, regulation and innovation, which will be invaluable as EPIC continues to develop its international footprint and digital capabilities."

Bhandari was appointed MBE in the 2024 King's New Year's Honours for services to sport. EPIC Global Solutions works with gambling operators, sports, education and other at-risk sectors to reduce harm through sustainable solutions.