Sanjana Sanghi on #MeToo allegations against late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

It has been more than a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His tragic death has left behind legions of questions that may never get answered.

Almost two years ago when the #MeToo movement had gained a lot of momentum in Bollywood, several publications carried countless stories naming Sushant Singh Rajput in the movement. They accused the young actor of misbehaving with his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

Recently, Sanghi interacted with an entertainment portal and opened about the #MeToo movement and the baseless allegations levelled against Sushant Singh Rajput. “Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there. But I was equally troubled. We knew our truth – I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that is what matters. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, then you do not pay heed to it and let it pass. But when it becomes rampant, and there are articles which are baseless, I have no respect for them or the people writing them or the ones believing them,” said the newcomer.

The actress went on to add that people will know the truth when they see them together in Dil Bechara. “Now, when people see both of us, they will know our truth. Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was how should we make them believe the truth? Imagine how sad the state of affairs is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and prove this.”