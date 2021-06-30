Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951

Wimbledon

Sania all set to return to Grand Slam stage

Sania Mirza (Photo: Facebook)

By: SattwikBiswal

STAR Indian tennis player Sania Mirza will make a return to the Grand Slam stage at Wimbledon on Thursday (1), with doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US.

Sania, the former number one in doubles’ ranking along with Sands will start their campaign at Wimbledon’s first round against United States’ Desirae Krawczyk and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi.

“I am playing with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and really looking forward to playing another year at Wimbledon. I have had some amazing memories here, so excited to be back,” Sania told Times of India on her return to tennis.

India have another participant in Ankita Raina at Wimbledon. She will team up with Lauren Davis of the US and take on the pair of Asia Muhammad-Jessica Pegula in the women’s doubles first round.

In the men’s doubles event, the Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will start their campaign on Thursday (1) against the pair of Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Henri Kontinen.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has paired up with Austria’s Oliver Marach and they will be up against Joran Vliegen-Sander Gille in their first round match.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Wimbledon
Kyrgios wins five-setter in match held over two days
Wimbledon
Djokovic into last 32 despite series of falls on Centre Court
Wimbledon
‘Heartbroken’ Serena quits Wimbledon in tears
Wimbledon
Federer survives scare to reach second round
Wimbledon
Zverev cruises into Wimbledon second round
Wimbledon
Venus Williams marks 90th Grand Slam appearance with win
Wimbledon
Djokovic reveals Draper’s father wanted him to be British
Wimbledon
Federer and Serena primed for openers on Super Tuesday
Wimbledon
Murray survives scare in Wimbledon singles comeback
Wimbledon
Former champion Muguruza powers into second round
Wimbledon
Third seed Tsitsipas knocked out of Wimbledon in first round
Wimbledon
Djokovic avoids scare to get off to winning start
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sania all set to return to Grand Slam stage
Tiger Shroff starts filming Heropanti 2 in Mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra to resume filming Thank God from July
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Toofaan was liberating to direct
John Abraham joins the sets of Pathan in Mumbai
Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran set to join hands for…