Sania all set to return to Grand Slam stage

Sania Mirza (Photo: Facebook)

By: SattwikBiswal

STAR Indian tennis player Sania Mirza will make a return to the Grand Slam stage at Wimbledon on Thursday (1), with doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US.

Sania, the former number one in doubles’ ranking along with Sands will start their campaign at Wimbledon’s first round against United States’ Desirae Krawczyk and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi.

“I am playing with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and really looking forward to playing another year at Wimbledon. I have had some amazing memories here, so excited to be back,” Sania told Times of India on her return to tennis.

India have another participant in Ankita Raina at Wimbledon. She will team up with Lauren Davis of the US and take on the pair of Asia Muhammad-Jessica Pegula in the women’s doubles first round.

In the men’s doubles event, the Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will start their campaign on Thursday (1) against the pair of Édouard Roger-Vasselin and Henri Kontinen.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has paired up with Austria’s Oliver Marach and they will be up against Joran Vliegen-Sander Gille in their first round match.