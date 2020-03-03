Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar finally gets a release date

YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra was announced in 2017. The movie was slated to release 2018 but has been getting delayed again and again. But now, finally, the makers have announced the new release date of the movie.
The movie will be hitting the screens on 20th March 2020. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share the first look posters of the film. He shared the poster featuring Parineeti Chopra and wrote, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf.”
He captioned his poster as, “Meet me Pinky Dahiya urf Sandeep ka Faraar partner @parineetichopra #DibakarBanerjee @sapfthefilm @yrf #SandeepAndPinkyFaraar.”
When the film was announced we all thought that Arjun will be playing Sandeep and Parineeti will be Pinky. But these posters have given a twist as Arjun is Pinky and Parineeti is Sandeep.
Arjun and Parineeti have earlier worked together in films like Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. While the former was a hit at the box office, the latter was a disaster. Earlier, there were reports that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will directly get a release on an OTT platform, but it looks like the makers opted to release it in theatres first.
However, unfortunately, the film will get only four days to collect at the box office as on 24th March 2020 Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the screens. Let’s see if Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.