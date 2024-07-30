  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024
‘India’s rapid market growth offers big opportunities for Samsung’

Samsung manufactures smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators at its Noida facility. It also has a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu.

JH Han praised the contributions of Samsung’s India-based R&D teams in developing new products and services (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

India is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, presenting significant growth potential for South Korean tech firm Samsung, according to a senior company executive. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, vice-chairman, CEO, and head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, expressed these sentiments during his visit to the company’s Noida factory on Monday (29).

“India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung. We were among the first companies to invest in India, and I am happy that the Noida factory has emerged as one of our biggest facilities, manufacturing not only for India, but for the world,” he said.

Samsung manufactures smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators at its Noida facility for both domestic and global markets. In addition to the Noida facility, the company has a manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Han praised the contributions of Samsung’s India-based R&D teams in developing new products and services for the company. “India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate. I am proud that many young, enterprising engineers who are playing an important role in the development of AI are working at our R&D centres in India,” he said.

Samsung operates three R&D centres in India, with two located in Noida and one in Bengaluru. Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore is Samsung’s largest R&D centre outside of South Korea. (PTI)

Samsung Electronics vice-chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience Division speaks 'India's rapid market growth offers big opportunities for Samsung'
