Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami says she ‘almost got sex trafficked’ during late-night encounter in Los Angeles

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards says a late-night dinner with a friend turned into a frightening escape in Los Angeles.

sami sheen

Sami Sheen shares her account of a late-night encounter that left her fearing for her safety

Instagram/samisheen
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 11, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Sami Sheen, daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, shared a disturbing encounter on TikTok.
  • Claims she and a friend were approached by two strangers after midnight in a restaurant parking lot.
  • She pulled out pepper spray when one man reached into his pocket.
  • Urges followers to trust their instincts and stay alert in public spaces.

Sami Sheen, the 21-year-old daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, has claimed she “almost got sex trafficked” during a frightening encounter in Los Angeles. In a TikTok video posted on 4 August, Sami described how a casual night out with a friend took a disturbing turn when two men approached them in a dimly lit restaurant parking lot shortly after midnight.

The social media personality, who also runs an OnlyFans account, said they had been outside taking photos for no more than five minutes when the first man walked up, asking for money. After she told him she had no cash, he allegedly pressed her to send money digitally through apps like Zelle or Venmo.

Moments later, a second man appeared near her friend, and Sami says that’s when alarm bells rang. “The second I saw this man, I had the worst feeling in my stomach. I thought, ‘Get away from him right now,’” she recalled.

Sami Sheen says instincts told her to run when two strangers approached herInstagram/samisheen


What happened in the Los Angeles parking lot?

According to Sami, the second man began speaking in Spanish, which she couldn’t understand, and then reached into his back pocket. Acting on instinct, she reached into her purse, pulled out her pepper spray, and made sure the man could see it.

“He started to pull a card out, but I didn’t wait to find out what it was,” she said. “We immediately ran to my car, got inside, and locked the doors.”

It wasn’t until they reviewed the photos from earlier that night that Sami realised the second man had been watching them the whole time. In several images, he can be seen in the background, staring in their direction.

Sami Sheen urges followers to be aware of their surroundings after the incidentInstagram/samisheen


Sami Sheen’s warning to others

The incident left her shaken, and she used the TikTok post to urge followers to stay vigilant. “I’m usually very aware of my surroundings, and I did not notice this man,” she admitted. “Even if it turns out to be nothing, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

She also encouraged women to carry self-defence tools like pepper spray and to trust their instincts, especially when something feels off. Several fans responded with messages of support, with one urging her to check her car for a GPS tracker, a known tactic used in trafficking crimes.


Who is Sami Sheen?

Born on 9 March 2004, Sami grew up in Los Angeles amid her parents’ high-profile divorce. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen split when Sami was four, and their co-parenting struggles often played out in public. She briefly appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her mother was a cast member.

In 2022, Sami launched an OnlyFans account, a decision publicly supported by her mother but criticised by her father. Denise Richards later joined the platform herself, describing it as a modern equivalent to her Playboy days.


Public reaction and safety concerns

Sami’s account has sparked discussion about safety for young women in urban areas, particularly late at night. While she did not report the incident to police, her video has been widely shared, prompting conversations around situational awareness and the potential dangers of being approached in isolated areas.

Her fans have praised her quick thinking, with one comment reading: “Good for you for trusting your instincts! Your pics prove it. Scary.” Others pointed out that even if the men’s intentions were innocent, the situation highlights the importance of listening to your gut.

Sami ended her video with a simple message: “Stay alert, stay safe, and always trust yourself.”

charlie sheendenise richardslos angelessafety concernssami sheen

