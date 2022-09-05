Salon made a mess of this woman’s hair, gave her green patches instead of blonde highlights

She expected the hairdresser would take care of the colour change before getting done with her haircut.

Image Credit: pali.salwa/Tiktok

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

One woman online was reportedly left fuming after a disastrous trip to a salon in Sydney, Australia left her with an uneven haircut and green patches instead of blonde highlights.

She wanted the blonde highlights added to an ash brown colour on the rest of her hair but was left shocked when her hair turned green.

The woman has said that the results of her recent visit to the hairdressers is the “worst thing you can imagine” the Mirror reports.

She acknowledges that from a previous salon visit, she had henna in her hair which caused the bleach for the highlights to turn her hair green in colour.

According to her, it’s “normal” for this to have occurred. However, she expected the hairdresser would take care of the colour change before getting done with her haircut.

But she was in for a rude shock when her hair turned green, and her haircut too, didn’t turn out quite like she expected.

Apparently, the layers she had asked for had turned out wonky and looked nothing like the “bouncy and pretty” style she had asked for before the trim began.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, she is reported to have said, “I asked for layers because I wanted it to look bouncy and pretty, and I wanted a sort of cool ash brown in my hair.

“But this is how I looked when I left that salon. I’m literally shaking. This is what I looked like from the back. The owner also spent time trying to convince me that this [green] was silver. [She said] it’s a platinum blonde silver.

She adds, “My mum basically stayed up all night with me trying to fix my hair. It’s still alright, it’s not as bad as it was, but literally nothing was covering that green. And they let me walk out like that! They charged me and let me walk out like that.

“The thing is, it’s not like they told me it’s not doable, they were full like ‘Yeah we can do it, it might not be the exact ash brown colour that you want but we can do it ash brown’. It was just terrible.”

Commenters on the video were equally shocked, with one viewer even stating “Girl, please don’t let them get away with that without getting your money back and exposing the business!”

While another wrote, “Oh my god, I’m crying for you. Why can’t they just be honest? [They should] apologise and try to help instead of defending their negligence.”

A professional in the same field also reportedly commented and said, “As a hairdresser myself, this is just wrong on so many levels.”