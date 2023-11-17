Website Logo
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ raises £30 million globally

With Tiger 3, Khan registered his career’s biggest opening.

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest action thriller Tiger 3 is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which hit cinemas on August 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, has been performing exceptionally well not only in India but also across the globe.

Tiger 3 has grossed over £30 million at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Friday.

According to Yash Raj Films, the film has collected over £18 million in India.

“The film has booked a super strong hold on the weekdays. Having paved the journey of 1 week, the film has now collected 188.25 crore net in India and crossed 300 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days,” the makers said in a press note.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Tiger 3, set after the events of Pathaan, is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman’s eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. The film also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

With Tiger 3, Khan registered his career’s biggest opening.

Thanking the audience for their love, the superstar recently said, “I am delighted with the response from the audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I am happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story. Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.”

