  Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Entertainment

Salman Khan unveils teaser of Ajay, Amitabh and Rakul starrer Runway 34

A still from Runway 34 (Photo credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Salman Khan on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated Bollywood film Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film was earlier titled MayDay.

The teaser opens with a shot of an airliner flying at night through a thunderstorm. Inside the cockpit, we hear ATC chatter in the background, about an approaching cyclone, and instructions to ground all aircraft. Devgn and Singh are trying to take the plane off in turbulent weather conditions. Bachchan is also doing his best to investigate the situation at hand. What has left fans intrigued is the mystery behind what happened on the flight.

Runway 34 is inspired by the true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight. The incident took place in 2015 when the flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties to land at the airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility. The pilots had to make a ‘blind’ landing on the runway without actually having to see it. This almost risked the lives of 150 people present onboard, and as a result, the captain was demoted to the rank of co-pilot.

Devgn, who has also directed and bankrolled the film as a producer under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms, shared the video and wrote, “The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground.”

Runway 34, also featuring Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in lead roles is up for theatrical release on Eid, April 29, 2022. Its trailer will be released on March 21. The film will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Heropanti 2.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

