Salman Khan shares a new poster of Radhe, once again confirms the film is releasing on Eid

By Murtuza Iqbal







Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was slated to release on Eid last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

After the lockdown, the shooting of the film resumed in October last year and was wrapped up in the same month. A couple of months ago, theatre associations had requested Salman to release Radhe in theatres on Eid, and later, the actor announced that the movie will hit the big screens on Eid this year.

Now, today, Salman has shared a new poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted and has once again confirmed that the film is releasing on Eid.







He posted, “Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine……. #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe @apnabhidu @dishapatani @randeephooda @prabhudevaofficial @skfilmsofficial @zeestudiosofficial @sohailkhanofficial @atulreellife @reellifeproduction @zeemusiccompany.”

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Radhe will release on 13th May 2021, exactly two months from today.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. Randeep and Disha had visited the sets of Bigg Boss season 14 to promote the film.







Radhe will be distributed worldwide by Zee Studios. Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, stated, “We are excited to bring back audiences to cinemas through this partnership with Salman Khan as his movies create an atmosphere of festivity. This would be one of the biggest movies in 2021 and we are keen to see the audience support/response. I am sure it would be a delight for the fans after a tough year. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the perfect Eidi for Salman fans and cinema-goers.”

A spokesperson from Salman Khan Films said, "Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the 'house-full' boards Salman Khan's movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place."






