Salman Khan and his Eid releases

There has been a trend from the past many years that on every Eid Salman Khan has a release. But this year is going to be different. Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid this year, but unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, this Eid will be without a Salman Khan movie.

So, as his fans would be missing Salman on the big screen this year, we decided to list down all the Eid releases of the actor…

Wanted

Earlier, there was no particular festival when Salman Khan used to release his films. But things changed after the 2009 release Wanted. Directed by Prabhudheva, Wanted released during the Eid weekend and gave Salman’s career a much-needed boost. The film made him a massy hero and then his fans started getting a treat on every Eid.

Dabangg

After Wanted, Salman’s next release on Eid was Dabangg. The film, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, was a blockbuster at the box office and gave Salman his most loved character of Chulbul Pandey.

Bodyguard

On Eid 2011 released Bodyguard, a remake of a Malayalam movie which had the same title. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bodyguard was one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Ek Tha Tiger

In 2012, Salman Khan collaborated with Katrina Kaif for a film titled Ek Tha Tiger. The movie was a stylish action flick something different from Salman’s massy outings. However, it got a great response and proved that Eid is a date that belongs to only Salman’s films even if it is not a massy movie.

Kick

In 2013, Salman Khan had no releases, so of course once again it was an Eid without the actor. However, on Eid 2014, the actor came back on the big screen to take his Eidi with the film Kick. Like other Eid releases of Salman, Kick also became a blockbuster.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

One of the best films of Salman Khan’s career till date is Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It was a beautiful film, but once again different from other Salman’s movies. The film went on to win National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Sultan

After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman once again moved his way towards a massy film. On Eid 2016 released Sultan, a movie that told the story of a wrestler and his love life. Also starring Anushka Sharma, the movie was a blockbuster at the box office.

Tubelight

We must say that when it comes to his Eid releases, Salman Khan has very well balanced between movies for masses and classes. After Sultan, it was Tubelight that released on Eid 2017. It was a simple film, but unfortunately, failed to impress the audience.

Race 3

The most disappointing Eid release of Salman Khan was the 2018 release Race 3. The film was panned by critics and even the audiences didn’t like it. It surely ruined the Race franchise.

Bharat

Last year on Eid, we got to see Salman Khan starrer Bharat. It was his third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan & Tiger Zinda Hai), so the expectations from the movie were quite high. However, Bharat just turned out to be a decent big-screen outing and didn’t live it up to the expectations of the moviegoers. But it did quite well at the box office.