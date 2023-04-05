Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Bollywood News

Salman Khan says content on streaming platforms should be censored

Khan will be hosting the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 on April 27.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is presently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will be hosting the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 on April 27.

During the press conference, Khan said that there has to be censorship of content on streaming platforms.

He said, “Jitna clean hoga content, utna acha hoga. Sabkuch phone pe aa gya hai. Ab 15-16 sal ka bacha dekh sakte hai.Apko acha lagega apki choti se beti ye sab dekhe padne ke bahane. I just think content should be checked on OTT. Jitna clean hoga content, utna acha hoga, utna uski viewership zyada hogi.”

He added, “Apne sab kuch kar lia…expose kar lia, kissing kar lia aur app apne building mein ghus rahe hai aur apka watchman apka content dekh raha hai. So, I don’t think voh acha hai for security reasons, we don’t need to do that. Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai. Now, we have started doing good content.”

